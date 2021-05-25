is available for free and for a limited time for PS4 and PS5 users

Few video games of the classic arcade era are more remembered than ‘Ghosts’n Goblins’: its hellish but fair difficulty, the imagination and coloring of its pixel-art, its iconic soundtrack and the gritty of its pure action mechanics made it one of Capcom’s biggest hits of 1985. Now it’s back to Sony consoles completely free of charge.

It will be within the repository of classics of the company ‘Capcom Arcade Stadium.’ Promotionally and until next June 1 (that is: you have until next Tuesday) It is completely free to download for PS4 and PS5. You have to be, yes, a PS Plus subscriber. A unique opportunity to discover that the merciless punishment of the player’s fingers was not invented in From Software.