Is Australia the new LA? Why celebrities are moving

Nicole Kidman

Yes, Kidman is Australian, and so is her husband Keith Urban, but they usually live in the United States, as the actress rarely manages to film one of her projects in her native country.

The actress, along with other familiar faces, is currently in Byron Bay filming a new adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangersby Liane Moriarty. She has been posting some photos of the stunning location, writing: “Hinterland Magic”.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Beverly Hills, California. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Roberts just moved to Australia and you are in compliance with your mandatory quarantine with none other than Ed Sheeran and Sean Penn. It turns out that the actors are together in that country to shoot the political thriller Gaslit.

Sheeran, on the other hand, is in Australia to perform a musical tribute at promoter Michael Gudinski’s memorial service.