Is April the month of Bitcoin? BTC could hit $ 92,000

From today, Coinbase will start trading on Nasdaq and the prices of the main cryptos are through the roof. Bitcoin, for example, surpassed $ 64,800 in the morning. Whereas, Ethereum traded above $ 2,400. Just to name the two main cryptos on the market. Now, is April the month of Bitcoin?

However, this increase does not surprise many insiders who even believe that crypto will reach much higher this month. Such is the case of the analyst PlanB, who indicated today on Twitter that the price of Bitcoin will reach USD 92,000 before the end of April.

This is what he predicted on Twitter, adding that you have to think about an additional factor that will accelerate the process: the performance of Coinbase shares today:

#Bitcoin is looking strong at RSI 92. Still not above RSI 95 like 2017, 2013 and 2011 bull markets. I calculated BTC price needed for RSI 95 at April close: $ 92K. Let’s see what the Coinbase IPO will do today pic.twitter.com/UTvdFWFhDK – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) April 14, 2021

With what was published, still reaching that price of USD 92,000. It is still not above the rate of increase of the bull markets of 2017, 2013 and 2011. Will April be the month of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Now, to understand what the graph is talking about and what it is about, PlanB focused in its analysis on the so-called Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Bitcoin. A classic metric used to chart the progress of price streaks. It is an oscillator type indicator that is used in technical analysis. Which shows the strength of the price by comparing the individual movements up or down in successive closing prices.

In PlanB’s explanation, the RSI now measures 92/100. This is near the top of its range, but at least three points below the peak of Bitcoin’s bull runs in 2013 and 2017. To match them, a larger rally is needed.

BTC futures open interest soared to new heights ahead of Coinbase listing

Open interest in Bitcoin futures has soared to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase’s direct listing on the Nasdaq.

Cryptocurrency market data aggregator Glassode claims that Bitcoin’s open interest has surpassed $ 27 billion for the first time. When Bitcoin advanced to new all-time highs above $ 63,000. The milestone suggests that traders may be speculating with higher prices, although some may also be hedging against incoming volatility.

Bitcoin price drops to around $ 61K shortly after Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

After months of accumulation and speculation, Coinbase (COIN) was listed on the Nasdaq and in true cryptocurrency form. Opening day trading was a volatile affair that may have had a widespread effect on the cryptocurrency market.

COIN’s reference price was initially $ 250. But the stock opened at $ 381 and quickly rose to a high of around $ 429.54 before reversing course to $ 310 once the initial frenzy subsided.

Stocks are generally quite volatile on their first day of trading and COIN is no exception to that trend.

Meanwhile, shortly after the COIN listing, the price of Bitcoin corrected 5%. To reach a daily low of USD 62,150 according to our online crypto tool.

