Is another construction bubble looming?

Buy or rent? It is the great question that arises when we are looking for a home. Logically, many personal aspects influence this decision, which will ultimately tip the balance towards one option or the other. The purchase of a house is closely linked to purchasing power and the possibility of getting into debt and, therefore, to job creation and the health of companies, which has been considerably reduced due to the economic crisis.

On the other hand, precisely because of the pandemic, families’ ability to save is at all-time highs and the profitability of housing continues to rise. Currently, one of the best options is to invest in a rental home, of which you can get around 6% per year.

90% of the rented apartments are in the hands of individuals.

You rent more than you buy and investors know it. The build to rent emerges strongly as a trend for the future in the real estate sector.

What is the build to rent?

The build to rent mainly focuses on small rental homes, located in areas well served by public transport and in cities with great economic dynamism and a great demographic movement. Its target is young people, since the high price of houses limits its acquisition in this segment of the population. For this reason, increasingly, long-term rental is the chosen option, also due to the need to change residence throughout working life.

Despite the growing interest in renting in the young population, the current offer does not meet the needs and expectations, since around 95% of the properties for rent belong to individuals, and only between 2% and 4% 120,000 homes are in the hands of professionals. A very low figure if we compare it with other countries that exceed 50%.

Another bubble?

The sector is neither professionalized nor modernized. The most worrying thing is that it could be generating another bubble. Why? Certainly the build to rent has always existed, but now investors are strongly betting on this option and in many cases this model is chosen due to the impossibility of selling.

Definitely, the build to rent has become fashionable. But unsold projects that seek an alternative through rental are being put on the market, even if they are not thought or designed for it.

Rent in dispersed

The investor must bear in mind that there are more options apart from the build to rent. It is true that it is easier to manage this type of rental in concentrate because all the properties are located in a building. But taking into account the problems that we could face, we must also assess the option of investing in rent in dispersed and within this, invest in rental housing with the option to buy.

Although the dispersed rental is more complicated because the portfolio of properties is distributed, the profitability obtained is higher.

Rent with option to buy

Investing in rent-to-own is another very good option. In Spain there are many people who want to buy a home, but cannot because they do not have the savings to pay the bank. This modality is perfect for all those people who need stability and plan to save little by little.

The other side of the coin

