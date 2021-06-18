Is Anette Michel staying? Host of the Hoy Program resigns | Instagram

The Today Program will be left without one of its hosts, a beautiful and talented woman has resigned, as revealed by the villain of the shows, Alex Kaffie.

According to the journalist, there could be an opportunity and space for the beautiful Annette michel in the Hoy Program, since one of its beloved main conductors has resigned. Could it be that Galilea Montijo does not return?

The truth is that the speculations did not wait and that the fans of the beautiful Martha Galilea Montijo They should not worry, since everything seems to indicate that there will be Gali for a while in the star program of Televisa.

Kaffie was precise in his information and assured that it is about the former beauty queen Marisol González, the beautiful driver who would have given up on continuing to drive Today next to Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Lambda García, Arath de la Torre and more.

Alex Kaffie indicated that the beautiful Marisol presented to the Televisa executives her irrevocable resignation and although they tried to get her to retract and continue in the program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, they were unable to convince her.

The irreverent journalist pointed out that Marisol González will be in direct competition with Venga La Alegría until July and that her departure could be an opportunity for the beautiful Anette Michel.

The talented host and actress who was faithful to Azteca television for many years is currently covering the vacations of the beloved Galilea Montijo.

As it transpired, viewers are fascinated with the presence of the former host of Master Chef and have even asked her to stay as the main host of Hoy and even as host of the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy dance contest, a role that also corresponds to the beautiful Gali.