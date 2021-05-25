Is Alexis Ayala gay ?, Responds to rumors by dressing as a woman | INSTAGRAM

At the moment there are many rumors that Alexis Ayala has a different orientation or preference than previously thought.

In fact, he had a meeting with the press who were questioning him about it, all thanks to the videos that he uploaded dancing and characterized in Tik Tok, woman’s dress.

The 55-year-old singer appeared on the social network from the videos dancing in a feminine outfit which was interpreted by many that she was coming out that way.

But he dismissed the information and even bothered with the media for spreading these rumors at their discretion and without foundation.

“Suddenly people say that if I am gay, if I am not gayOne, what would be wrong? I am not, sexuality is individual and deserves all the respect and we are already in a century in which please, stop the nonsense! ”.

That was what he said before the microphones, assuring that these speculations are not helping the news or the media in general at all, so he considers that they should stop paying that attention to these situations that for him seem quite so many.

The actor separated from his ex-partner Fernanda López so even the rumors took on more force and much more after having seen these videos that made everyone think that it was a type of statement.

The interpreter said that his profession is also to entertain his audience apart from that he enjoyed it a lot and that it is practically part of his job to be able to interpret any character.

“I am an actor, I am a public figure in that sense, as I say I am dedicated to entertainment.”

It should be remembered that days ago the broadcast of the Televisa program showed a photograph where a group of men in 1nterior clothes appears and that is where they identify the famous actor Alexis Ayala, creating an impression on all the spectators and contestants.

In this way Alexis talked a little about how that group was formed that he undoubtedly remembers with great affection.

The show “Solo para mujeres” was a theatrical streaptease concept, focused mainly on the female market in Mexico and its originality lies in the presentation of well-known stars of the show in Mexico, generally soap opera actors.

Undoubtedly, this project was very important in the career of Alexis, who just a few months ago recalled the fatal accident that ended Edgar Ponce’s life 15 years ago.