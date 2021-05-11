Is actor David Harbor advancing to the Winter Guard in Black Widow?

Yesterday afternoon a new series of individual posters of “Black Widow”. A total of six posters dedicated to each of the protagonists. Some posters that contributed little novelty to what we already know about the film, but that indirectly have left us a little novelty to talk about.

It all comes from the moment when the actor David harbor has shared the poster that corresponds to his character, Red Guardian. What might seem like a simple message could hide a surprise. The point is that it has included some names in your comment that obviously have not gone unnoticed by fans.

By sharing the poster, the actor has mentioned characters that in theory are not part, at the official level, of the film. The question is whether the actor has talked more and has revealed a surprise, or if perhaps he is knowledgeable about the stories of the comics, and has wanted to leave that little comment as a wink. This is the message he has left on Instagram:

Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, myself and all the rest of the Winter’s Watch look forward to sharing a bag of popcorn and a big screen in a dark theater with you on July 9th.

Yes there were rumors, bordering on speculation or fan theories, that we could see Ursa Major in the skin of bodybuilder Olivier Richters, although this remains unconfirmed. From what she knows of the story, the presence of this group in the movie doesn’t seem to fit either, but it’s always possible that there will be a surprise twist at the end.

In the comics, the Winter Guard actually comes from the Soviet Suepr Soldiers. This group was created as a Soviet response to the Avengers. They were thus a defense group of the country during the cold war. However, they eventually rebelled against the state, and began to operate independently. Eventually, after the fall of communism and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the surviving members of the group formed another group, the People’s Protectorate, which would later be called the Winter Guard. This new group is dedicated to defending what they consider to be their homeland regardless of the government in charge.