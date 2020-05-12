Today’s mobiles come loaded with possibilities, but until now we have not seen a newly discovered capacity in the OnePlus 8 Pro: its special camera with color filter allows see the inside of some objectsAs if the phone had X-rays.

Reading a phone’s list of specs can be a long task given the high number of specs they currently possess, especially the higher-end ones. What if screen with more than 6 inches diagonal, HDR10 +, sensors capable of measuring atmospheric pressure, different ways to charge the device and cameras that increasingly carry out surveillance. And sure that until now you have not seen a functionality like what has been discovered in the OnePlus 8 Pro: you can see the inside of some objects. We have verified it: it is shocking.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro you can see the inside of some objects

Left, without filter activated; right, with the ‘Photochrome’ filter

The phone had surprised us in the analysis with its multiple hardware capabilities, also for the design, its construction and the cleanliness of its custom layer, OxygenOS. Now, in the cameras we did not imagine that the ‘super power of X-rays’ was hiding, it was a surprise. As they discovered in a Reddit thread, the phone can penetrate the housing of some plastic objects to spy inside.

The ‘magic’ of discovery lies in the OnePlus 8 Pro’s fourth sensor, the 5-megapixel camera with the built-in color filter. Specially designed to achieve a better crop in portrait mode, it is al activate it through the ‘Photochrome’ filter when the phone crosses the surface of objects, taking advantage of the characteristics of some finishes when absorbing visible light (the plastic must be translucent). This is the case of remote controls or decoders, some of the objects with which we have tested the ‘super power’ of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Does not work equally well on all objects

Below you have a video that we have recorded with the live behavior of the ‘Photochrome’ filter.

After our tests we can corroborate that not all plastic objects behave the same before the OnePlus 8 Pro camera, only those with certain finishes. It is a fortuitous discovery that is not very useful, even if it is very curious: who would have imagined that mobiles would also have ‘X-rays’. They are becoming more complete.

Track | Mishaal Rahman

