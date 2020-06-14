North Korea today threatened to break the agreement to alleviate the military tension signed with the Government South Korea in 2018 if Seoul does not stop sending anti-regime leaflets by activists from the South by means of balloons.

In a statement released by the state agency KCNA, Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-unHe assured that the southern authorities “will pay a price if they allow this situation to continue.”

Kim He said that if Seoul does not take action, President Moon Jae-in’s government “should prepare for the possibility” that the North will definitely withdraw from a series of inter-Korean projects – currently frozen – or that it will break this military agreement.

In this sense, Kim said that the agreement, signed during the summit that Kim Jong-un and Moon maintained in Pyongyang in September 2018, intends to end all kinds of hostilities around the border, and that therefore the sending of these pamphlets is contrary to the pact.

Kim He recalled the shipment this week from the south side of the border of half a million pamphlets condemning the regime and his brother and urged Seoul to stop using “freedom of expression” as an excuse.

Hours after the KCNA statement was released, the South Korean Unification Ministry urged activists to stop these shipments of balloons with leaflets arguing the risk to the safety of South Koreans residing along the border.

The North Korean army has sometimes fired shots at shipments made by activists opposed to the regime.

The law on freedom of expression in South Korea prevents the release of balloons with anti-Korean propaganda.

Pyongyang’s harsh statement comes at a time when inter-Korean relations remain frozen.

North Korea It has decided to cool the relationship with the South, an ally of the United States, due to the lack of agreement during the failed summit on denuclearization in Hanoi in February 2019, in which Washington rejected the North Korean disarmament offer, considering it scarce.

.

