When we talk about video games we generally tend to think of a medium with which to have a good time, either alone or in company. There is a variety to choose from according to our favorite genre, whether in sports, driving, platforms or adventure. As the graphics have improved, so have the video game scripts, finding stories that are capable of moving the toughest of players.

David Cage He not only knows the video game industry perfectly, but also works like a fish in water with the cinematographic treatment that his projects must have. This allows him to create stories that capture from minute one thanks to his characters, also combining constant decisions in which the player is involved. Either with Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain or Beyond Dos Almas, Quantic Dream has made us cry on several occasions for unforgettable outcomes.

To The Moon is a simple video game, created by a single person, Kan Raives Gao. Made with the RPG Maker tool, To the Moon It feels like a classic graphic adventure, but whose script is the strength of the product. The story stars two doctors who must fulfill the last wishes of patients on the verge of death. In this case, our mission will be none other than to travel through the memories of an old man to travel to the moon. A story that is only about five hours long, but for which a pack of tissues next to us is essential.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War | DefconPlay

A few years ago Ubisoft also got us to shed some tears with Valiant Heart: The Great War. Its setting takes us to the First World War, being able to play various characters during the conflict. We are not talking about an action game, but rather a real drama that will delve into homecoming, suffering or death. A title that touches your skin from the beginning for its emotional charge and a soundtrack to remember.

Like David Cage, Fumito Ueda He is also an expert in creating experiences that empathize directly with the player. His most recent project, The Last Guardian, is a clear example of this. We do not want to delve into the plot to ruin your surprise, but we already anticipate that from the first meeting with Trico until its conclusion, The Last Guardian is a drama from head to toe.

That Dragon, Cancer it is without a doubt the hardest game on the list. This is the true experience of Ryan and Amy Green and that tells the story of their 12-month-old son Joel’s fight with terminal cancer. Although the little boy lived until he was four years old, he could not overcome his battle against that ‘dragon’. A video game that, as you may already be imagining, will leave you devastated with its end. Especially noteworthy is the autobiographical format that reviews some of the most intense and emotional moments of this stage of the family.