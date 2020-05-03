In One-Punch Man, Saitama has proven invincible, but just like Superman he could also have his own kryptonite.

There is only one constant in the One-Punch Man universe: Saitama is the strongest. His strength is limitless, his power absolute, and his opponents are mere fodder for his singular homonymous strike. In his quest to heal from boredom, Saitama has faced divine beings and raised his fist of victory on all occasions except one. When Saitama confronts a mosquito, the humble insect flies unharmed, humiliating the hero hero in the process. Is this particular bloodsucking insect the most powerful being that ever lived?

In episode 2 of One-punch man Season 1, “The Lone Cyborg”, a news program announces the arrival of a large swarm of mosquitoes. Saitama, continuing with his daily routine, goes out to his balcony to water his plant when a single mosquito begins to disturb him. Traditionally, when a mosquito falls on the body, the natural instinct is to crush it with an open palm. Saitama does that only to gasp in horror as the mosquito moves away from under his palm.

What follows is the most dangerous game between man and error ever transmitted. Saitama, clearly more than annoying, leaves his elephant-shaped water bottle and puts on his serious face, one generally reserved for monstrosities that destroy Earth. Saitama’s movements cannot be seen with the naked eye as he chases the insect around the small space of his patio, his hands pounding so fiercely that his windows tremble.

All of this was in vain as the mosquito simply walks away. When introduced to Genos, the villain known as Mosquito Girl begins to wreak havoc along with her swarm of mosquitoes. Saitama is then seen chasing his enemy with a can of bug spray, the last resort for a man who has accepted defeat.

Since there are all sorts of super-powered beings in the One-Punch Man universe, there is also room for a mosquito-sized hero or villain. Unlike the swarm, the mosquito bothering Saitama acted on his own, meaning he was not part of the Mosquito Girl army. His mosquitoes were easily dispatched by Genos’ fire attack. Could this mosquito be an unidentified super-powerful being that literally flies under the radar and perhaps only faces heroes in combat to heal from boredom?

It wouldn’t be so strange for such a creature to exist given that Saitama’s original motivation to become a hero for fun came from a crab-like monster. After becoming the “Caped Baldy”, Saitama has also come face to face with mole people and sea creatures. His learning of an unbeatable pin-sized enemy shouldn’t have come as a surprise to him, but it probably shouldn’t have bothered him that much, either.

After all, Saitama is looking for a challenge, one that will give him a surge of excitement that he hasn’t experienced since doing the 100 daily push-ups, 100 squats, and 10k run challenge. It happens that the mosquito, whatever its way of being, gave him the opportunity. Unfortunately, Saitama, like the rest of humanity, shares the opinion that the only good mosquito is a dead mosquito.

Since their fateful encounter, the mosquito has never returned, which means that the true nature of its powers may be hidden forever. He may have been the most powerful being in the One-Punch Man universe … or just one of the many gags with no deeper meaning than that, even to heroes, mosquitoes are super annoying.