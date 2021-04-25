Is a change in the color of the teeth considered a pathology?

Color is a optical perception It essentially depends on light and how an object absorbs and reflects the light it receives. The tooth is not uniform in color, since this is conditioned by the thickness of enamel and dentin in each area.

In fact, it tends to be more yellow in the areas closest to the gum and more translucent at the incisal edge. When our teeth are not as white as we would like, we tend to wonder if something is wrong. But, Is this color change in the teeth considered a pathology? Not always.

Each person has a different tooth color just like the eyes or skin. However, there may be circumstances that change the color of the teeth pathologically, which we will see below.

Alterations in color can produced by multiple factors. Some of them happen due to genetic causes and others are acquired when the tooth is forming or once it has erupted.

In addition, these modifications can also occur as a result of pathological processes. For example, after trauma, the tooth may turn darker. Also, teeth with dental pulp pathology or those affected by cavities, they can also change color.

By last, some dental products and materials that are used to treat certain dental pathologies, can cause some discoloration on the teeth.

Age, hygiene and diet influence color



Some changes in tooth color are related to people’s habits. Frequent consumption of foods and beverages rich in colorants, such as coffee, tea, red wine or tobacco, tend to darken the teeth.

In addition, a improper oral hygiene causes a different tooth color we are used to. These changes are essentially superficial and can be reversed relatively easily with professional dental cleaning procedures.

Other changes are determined by age. For example, enamel and dentin change throughout life. Enamel becomes less translucent and dentin tends to acquire a more yellow appearance due to changes in mineralization and structure.

All of this gives the tooth a less shiny and more yellow appearance than the one with a young tooth. Along with this, there are wear, microcracks, etc., which are more easily stained with food dyes or tobacco.

Whitening toothpastes that don’t bleach



Faced with these changes, we tend to turn to a whitening toothpaste as an easier and cheaper option. Most of the whitening products available base their action on an oxidizing effect. They contain hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. In addition, they carry other substances such as stabilizers, initiators, surfactants, preservatives, pigments, crystals, desensitizers, etc., with different functions. But ultimately, the final product that performs the bleaching function is always hydrogen peroxide.

This component is a powerful oxidant, capable of destroying molecules that cause tooth discoloration, thus producing the whitening effect. However, in the oxidation process other unstable chemical species can also be produced, known as free radicals that, although they can be metabolized by the body, can lead to unwanted effects on cells.

The chemical reactions of peroxides can be accelerated by using them in combination with different light sources, but it should not be forgotten that light does not have a whitening function.

When to perform teeth whitening



As we said, sometimes there is a pathological process that causes this color change in the tooth. In these cases, it is required treat pathology first and then, if necessary, whitening to reverse the discoloration. Other times, whitening is a step prior to making aesthetic restorations, such as veneers or ceramic crowns.

So the teeth whitening may be an alternative treatment alone or performed in combination with other procedures. The indication will always have to be established after a correct diagnosis by the dentist.

Bleaches yes, but with caution



There are products that due to their high concentration of peroxides are intended only for application in the dental office, under conditions of correct isolation of oral soft tissues. There are others that can be applied at home, prescribed, indicated and dispensed by the dentist.

Likewise, there are products, essentially toothpastes, with concentrations lower than 0.1% of hydrogen peroxide, which can be purchased without a professional prescription.

There are also others marketed as bleaches that do not really contain peroxides, but rather contain erosive, abrasive or masking agents of color. All these products that are outside the professional control have little whitening effect and are rather products that remove superficial stains or stains, so the name “whiteners” is not very precise.

In our research group at the University of Valencia we have carried out different clinical studies on the effectiveness of whitening products, changes in tooth structure after bleaching, influence of desensitizing agents on the bleaching effect and cell toxicity studies.

In them, we have verified that commercial products with the same concentration of active agent behave differently in terms of their clinical effects and their effects on cells. We are currently working on the effectiveness of whitening toothpastes to eliminate stains and their effects on the enamel structure.

Is whitening harmful?



There is a clear European regulations on the use of peroxides in teeth whitening, European Directive 2011/84 / EU. In it, reference is made to the concentrations of the products, the responsibility of the professional and the prescription and application guidelines.

Products with hydrogen peroxide concentrations lower than 0.1% can be used without a professional prescription. Products of concentrations between 0.1% and up to 6% hydrogen peroxide require a prescription by the dentist and must go preceded by a correct diagnosis. In addition, specialized personnel have to carry out an indication and specific and individualized application guidelines together with adequate training so that the patient can perform it at home. All of these concentrations are considered safe.

Higher concentrations, subject to the specific regulations of the EU member states, may only be applied by the dentist in the office, with the proper protection measures.

In general, free dispensing products, although they have low concentrations of peroxides, whose effect is scarce, they usually contain other substances that applied continuously can cause damage. Above all, abrasions or erosions in the dental structures, which are aggravated when they are used with brushes with very hard bristles or with inadequate brushing techniques.

The teeth whitening is a purely aesthetic treatment, like some other dental treatments. If we still want to carry it out, it is important to remember that it must always be carried out preceded by a diagnosis and with a personalized indication of the type of product, concentration, time, mode of application, etc.

Ideally, it should be prescribed and supervised by the dentist. This way, it will be safe. If these conditions are not met, it may lead to side effects or be ineffective when these conditions are not met.

Carmen Llena Puy, professor at the University of Valencia and Primary Care dentist of the Generalitat Valenciana, and Leopoldo Forner Navarro, professor at the University of Valencia.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.