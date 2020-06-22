These are the data that marketing and advertising specialists must master before starting this Monday: Facebook is still in controversy for the moderation of the content on its platform, brands are starting to get their advertising out; HBO Latin America decided to suspend the broadcast of the Chumel Torres program in the midst of the attacks suffered by the communicator; IBM is looking for companies to have an orderly and safe return to the « new normal » … and more.

Facebook

Last week’s close was very intense for Facebook, after the NAACP called for large advertisers to stop their Facebook advertising campaigns during the month of July « because they say that the social network is not doing enough to reduce racist and violent content on their platform. ” A call that The North Face answered first, a brand that made its position public, noting that it withdraws all its advertising from Facebook and Instagram. Patagonia and REI have already joined, as they are two other brands that will do the same and for what it seems that the call for a boycott against Facebook could take dimensions like the one YouTube once faced.

Chumel Torres

After the controversy generated by the forum on racism and discrimination organized by the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), in which youtuber Chumel Torres had been invited, it was reported that HBO LLatin America made the decision to suspend the transmission of the CHUMEL program WITH CHUMEL TORRES until further notice, this in order to make an in-depth analysis of the situation.

IBM

The blue giant launched Watson Works, a solution that integrates Watson artificial intelligence (AI) models and applications to help companies manage various aspects of the return-to-workplace challenge. The goal is to help companies plan their return once quarantine measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 are lifted.

The announcement of the day

Advertiser: Mugler

Production: Image Work

Campaign: Believe in dreams

Country: UK

