We do not usually think if an operating system can make our computer faster, but that happens. This is demonstrated by a recent comparison in which the performance of Windows 10 versus Ubuntu 21.04 was studied on a computer based on an AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor.

The reviewed model was not one “for all audiences”, as it was the ambitious AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64 cores and 128 threads, but the results were still surprising: Ubuntu 21.04 is 25% faster than Windows 10 on average in the synthetic tests carried out.

How to compare Linux with real Windows (or with macOS)

The analysis took place in Phoronix, a well-known medium that is also responsible for the benchmarks suite Phoronix Test Suite (PST).

For those who do not know it, this is a very special platform because it allows something that is normally not feasible: compare the performance of different platforms and operating systems.

Normally to compare, for example, how a computer with Windows 10 and one with macOS behaves, we go to Geekbench and performance tests in the browser, but with PST it is possible to “compile” dozens of benchmarks that analyze all kinds of parameters.

The code adapts to different operating systems and therefore allows us to compare “pears with pears”Although the task is more laborious and often less visual than that provided by traditional 3DMark or PCMark (which of course are not available on macOS or Linux natively).

If you use a Threadripper, pay attention to the performance of Ubuntu against Windows 10

That said, in Phoronix they launched a confrontation between Windows 10 and Ubuntu 21.04 to see how both behaved in that powerful Threadripper 3990X accompanied in addition to 128 GB of RAM and a Radeon RX 5700 XT.

That setup is highly geared towards demanding workstations and environments, and if you are in that scenario, pay attention, because the performance of Ubuntu 21.04 was much higher than that of Windows 10.

In fact one would expect small differences between the two and that there were tests that won alternately. The reality is quite different, and most tests gave Ubuntu 21.04 as the winner.

It happened with image compression, but also with peculiar evidence like chess engines or of course with password cracking with John The Ripper, in which Ubuntu performed much better.

Although Windows had an advantage in some tests, that trend was constant throughout the comparison, which of course showed how in the field of well parallelized applications and that they take advantage of all those kernels Ubuntu won the game.

The result was overwhelming in favor of Ubuntu: of the 79 tests carried out – you have all of them in OpenBenchmarking, where all kinds of results are collected to which anyone can add those of their configurations – the Linux distribution won in 82% of cases.

In fact, in Phoronix they conclude with a geometric mean of the 79 results. It showed how Ubuntu 21.04 achieved 25% more performance than Windows 10, which made it clear that in HEDT (High-End DeskTop) systems the Canonical operating system is a great option.

More information | Phoronix