Irving: “We are uniting the world, stay with us”

The Nets are already semi-finalists in the NBA. The Celtics, through a stratospheric Jayson Tatum, who has averaged 30.6 points in the series, managed to force Game 5, but the miracles have not given for more. It was very complicated. On the one hand, they arrived, play-in through, after a season to forget, marked by injuries and unexpected setbacks; on the other, they had a whole superpower in front of them, the new Brooklyn Nets, the big-three of the East. Before entering the series, Danny Ainge already warned new airs: “We will look for changes. Obviously, I can not go into details. But yes, there will be changes. How significant? I do not know yet. We will see,” he said. With the Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and company the future is assured, but the project already needs a present. Only one ring in the last 36 years is too small for the most successful franchise in NBA history, with the permission of the Los Angeles Lakers. After four seasons, Brad Stevens’ men will not make an appearance in the conference semifinals. After six, however, those of the Big Apple return to them. Crossed paths and, to a certain extent, intertwined.

In 2013, at the hands of Mikhail Prokhorov, the Nets carried out one of the most disastrous operations, for their interests, in history. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry and DJ White arrived from Boston in an attempt at a doomed reconstruction. Ainge, meanwhile, was made with a string of rounds of the drat that, now, has taken shape as the base of the team (Tatum and Brown) and that, in their day, allowed the arrival of Kyrie Irving. A movement that meant a greater impulse in the pursuit of the ring, but that, in the end, has become a history to be forgotten. This same series has been proof of this. Irving, from early on, heated the atmosphere by calling Boston a racist. Already in his old pavilion, he left an image of doubtful honor: After finishing the game, he went to the center of the court, where, in a vehement and premeditated way, he stepped on the logo of the franchise. The Garden, then, responded with a shameful action: at the end of the fourth game, a bottle, thrown from the stands, almost hit the player’s head. The spectator in question, immediately arrested, will not be able to enjoy the Celtics live again.

Kyrie is not a conventional player and everything that happened during these last games is one more sample. His collection of sounded actions and statements only grows with the passage of time and, after the last match of the tie, he has left one more. “We are uniting the whole world with this race for the championship, so I hope everyone is with us. We unite the whole world, that’s the way it is. Stay with us, ‘baby’,” he told the press. On previous occasions, the point guard had already demonstrated his will to achieve peace in the world and, now, according to him, the Nets are helping him with his way to the ring.

Kyrie Irving: “We uniting the whole world with this championship run, so I hope everybody is with us. We uniting the whole world with this run. Stick with us baby. ” (@YESNetwork postgame interview with @Grady) – Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 2, 2021

One more. One of a player who, at the beginning of the season, suddenly disappeared and who, when he returned, assured that he needed to take some time. One of a player who, on the one hand, is capable of ensuring that the Earth is flat and, on the other, of collaborating with a multitude of NGOs and social causes. As a human, and as he himself admits, it is difficult to understand; but as a player, and as he has shown in this series, he is an endless source of talent that everyone understands (unites, according to him). He has gone from less to more, retaliating in the game of the “bottle” with 39 points, and has been part of a trident that, as a whole, has averaged 85.2 points. More than New Yok Knicks, in full, in the 1999 playoffs. A practically unparalleled arsenal that, now, will measure its forces with the Milwaukee Bucks. Clash of styles, forces and realities. Of two projects that, although they meet at different times, feel the obligation to win. James Harden versus Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo versus Kevin Durant or Khris Middleton versus Kyrie himself. The show is assured and the headlines at the press conference, too.