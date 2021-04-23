IRS2Go: the IRS app that helps you with your tax returns



IRS2Go is available for download on Google Play, Apple Store, and Amazon.

If this tax season you want to have more control over the processing of your returns, then you should consider downloading the IRS app, called IRS2Go, which is available on Google Play, Apple Store, and Amazon.

And with it you can check the status of your refund, make a payment, find free help services to prepare your tax return, sign up for a newsletter to receive useful tax advice, and other things.

Another thing in its favor is that IRS2Go content is available in Spanish and English.

Here are some of the things you can do with the IRS2Go app:

Status of your refund

You can check the status of your federal tax refund. You can check the status of your refund 24 hours after the IRS receives your electronic return, or in about four weeks after you submit your paper return.

Make a payment

You will have easy access to payment options compatible with your mobile device, such as Direct Pay, which offers you a free and secure way to pay directly from your bank account. You can also make a payment by credit or debit card, through an approved payment processor.

Free tax help

You can also prepare and file your taxes. You can have direct access from your mobile device to free software to quickly prepare and file your return tax and get your refund.

On the other hand, if you prefer, you can receive help in person, since in the app you can find a location of the Voluntary Taxpayer Assistance Program (VITA) or the Tax Advice Program for the Elderly ( TCE) near you and receive free tax help.

Security code

The IRS2Go app can generate security codes to log into certain IRS electronic services, allowing you to receive your codes via IRS2Go instead of having them delivered to you by text message.

So now you know, if you want to have more control over your taxes, then consider downloading the IRS app, since it could facilitate the process or the follow-up that you must give to these procedures.

