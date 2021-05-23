IRS would have culminated with shipments of “plus-up” payments for the third stimulus check; since May 12, the agency does not disclose figures



The IRS began processing “plup-up” payments for a third stimulus check in early April.

Since last May 12, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has not updated information on the status of the sending of “plus-up” or additional payments corresponding to the distribution process of the third round of stimulus checks.

The foregoing suggests that the agency would have completed these shipments or would be in an almost closing phase of the process.

Weekly, since April 2, the agency provided data through the IRS.gov website on the amount of payments deposited in bank accounts or en route by mail.

However, the agency has not released a new report on the supplemental payments it processes for a third stimulus check for about two weeks.

Latest report on “plus-up” payments on May 12

The most recent report, dated May 12, indicates that nearly 1 million payments were sent to Americans as part of a ninth batch under the “American Bailout Plan.”

Sending that batch increased the funds disbursed by the third stimulus check to approximately 165 million payments, with a value of about $ 388 billion.

The last batch reported began processing on Friday, May 7, with an official payment date of May 12.

As parts of shipments, 460,000 were “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $ 800 million. The “plus-up” or supplemental payments were sent to taxpayers who were issued an initial payment based on the 2019 tax return, and the IRS subsequently received the 2020 tax return, for which they had to make an adjustment. on the payment amount based on the difference in income between the two documents.

IRS has disbursed more than six million “plus-up” payments

According to the press entry, the IRS has disbursed more than six million of the additional payments.

The agency further noted that it released more than 500,000 payments, worth more than $ 1 billion, to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an economic impact payment, but who recently filed a tax return.

In the same statement, the IRS reported that more payments under these two lines will continue to be made weekly until they are all completed.

More than two months of third round stimulus check shipments

However, more than two months into the process of delivering the third round of checks for $ 1,400 and with the deadline for filing taxes this year (May 17), the IRS seems to have advanced much of the shipments.

In any case, the IRS has until December 31, under the law, to distribute all of the payments corresponding to the third round.

IRS focuses on reimbursing those who overpaid in unemployment income and extending the “Child Tax Credit”

The most recent communications on the website do not refer to stimulus checks, but to the release on July 15 of the first checks under the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” also under the approved “American Rescue Plan” in the federal Congress in March.

Additionally, the agency has been reporting on the initiation of refund shipments to those who overpaid in taxes for funds received from unemployment.

The third stimulus bill established a $ 10,200 exemption of 2020 unemployment compensation from income that applies to those who earned less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income.

