IRS will send refunds to some taxpayers who received unemployment and paid taxes to the agency



More than 23 million American workers across the country filed for unemployment last year.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

Unemployment insurance recipients who paid more than they owed in income taxes Internal Revenue Service (IRS) they will receive refunds starting in May as a result of an approved adjustment in the newly passed stimulus bill.

The Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan” grants an exemption from federal tax payments of up to $ 10,200 to individuals ($ 20,400 married couples) who receive unemployment assistance.

However, as the law was signed on March 11, more than a month after the tax season began this year, some 66 million people had already filed their returns and some could be eligible for the benefit.

“The legislation, signed March 11, allows taxpayers who earned less than $ 150,000 in modified adjusted gross income to exclude unemployment compensation up to $ 20,400 if they are married filing jointly and $ 10,200 for all other eligible taxpayers. The legislation excludes only 2020 unemployment benefits from taxes, “the IRS said in a press entry on Wednesday.

The agency explained that it will process the corresponding refunds in two phases.

“For those who have already filed, the IRS will do these recalculations in two phases, starting with taxpayers eligible for the exclusion of up to $ 10,200. Then the IRS will adjust the returns of married taxpayers who file jointly and are eligible for the exclusion of up to $ 20,400 and others with more complex returns, ”added the IRS.

Regarding the need to file an amended return, the office indicated that the foregoing would only apply to taxpayers who originally did not claim the “Earned Income Tax Credit” (EITC).

“The IRS may adjust the returns of those who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and, because the exclusion changed the income level, they may now be eligible for an increase in the amount of the EITC that may result in a larger refund. However, taxpayers would have to file an amended return if they did not originally claim the EITC or other credits, but are now eligible because the exclusion changed their income. These taxpayers may also want to review their state returns, ”explained the entity.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 23 million American workers nationwide filed for unemployment last year. For the first time, some self-employed also benefited from aid as a result of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs that started under the CARES Act.

Recipients of unemployment are required to file taxes as they are considered taxable income.