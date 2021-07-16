IRS will send monthly payments of up to $ 300 from the Child Tax Credit starting today



The IRS announced today that millions of families across the country have already begun receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments through direct deposit. made to bank accounts. Paper checks will also be sent by traditional mail.

This first batch of monthly advance payments is worth about $ 15 billion and will be reaching 35 million families in the United States. Approximately 86% was sent by direct deposit.

Payments will continue to be made every month. The IRS asked people who are not normally required to file a tax return to use the tools available on the IRS website to give their information to the agency so they can get the money.

These tools can help you find out if you are eligible to receive the Child Tax Credit in advance or can also be helpful in filing a simplified tax return to sign up for these payments, as well as stimulus checks and other credits that can also be used. ask.

As established in the American Rescue Plan Act, each payment can be up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $ 250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 and 17 who has a family.

Typically, anyone who receives a payment this month will also continue to receive it each month for the remainder of 2021 unless they cancel their enrollment. In addition to the payment being made today, July 15, the other payment dates are: August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

Obviously, those who receive the money through direct deposit will be able to see the money reflected in their bank accounts from today, but those who will have it through a paper check must take into account the time it will take to reach their address by mail.

These payments will be received by eligible families who filed their 2019 and 2020 taxes..

Take into account that these payments are automatic. In other words, if you filed a tax return or made a simplified return using the Non-Filer-Sign-Up tool, you don’t have to do anything else to start receiving the money.

