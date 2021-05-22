IRS will open a portal before July 15 for you to request the monthly checks for the extension of the “Child Tax Credit”



Illustrative image of a family with dependents.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) plans to open an online portal to guide eligible Americans on the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) granted under the third stimulus bill of the Biden Administration this year. up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per child.

A report this Thursday from the CNET media specifies that through the website that will be enabled by the IRS -agency in charge of the disbursement of funds for the credit- people can enter their information in case they are not required to declare taxes. In this way, they would not lose the money corresponding to the credit even if they are “non-filers” or “non-filers”, since they would have an additional way to submit their data to the IRS.

The IRS reported this week that The first advance payment under the extended program will reach millions of families on July 15. From there, monthly payments will be sent to eligible families of between $ 250 and $ 300 per eligible child.

The third and first stimulus bill under the Biden Administration increased the maximum Child Tax Credit in 2021 to $ 3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $ 3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17. Projections suggest that with this measure more than five million minors will lift themselves out of poverty this year.

The IRS online tool for people to enter their information would be available before that date, although the day has not yet been specified.

Tool will allow you to update tax information online to receive CTC funds

Through the service, taxpayers can update before the IRS information about changes in their income this year so that the agency can make the correct calculation of the amount to send for the “Child Tax Credit”.

In cases where the person had a baby this year, the user can also report to the IRS in order to get the credit for the newborn.

Eligible taxpayers can request a total lump sum payment in the next tax season

The portal will also give the option to eligible taxpayers, instead of receiving the payment in monthly installments, request a single payment for the total amount that corresponds, a sum that the person must claim in the next tax season in 2022.

The total amount of money the IRS will send to families divided into seven payments, one for each month through December, will depend on the eligible dependents in the household and their age, as well as the parents’ income.

The IRS will follow the same income eligibility guidelines as the third stimulus check approved under the same law to determine how much money each family will receive for the credit.