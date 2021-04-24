IRS will continue to send additional or “plus-up” payments in the coming weeks for the third stimulus check



Thousands of Americans will receive additional payments for a third stimulus check, the IRS announced.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will continue to ship for the next few weeks additional payments or “plus-up” as part of the third round of $ 1,400 stimulus checks to taxpayers who received an underpayment.

As explained by the IRS on its website, the additional payments or “plus-up” are directed to people who were sent an amount for a third stimulus check based on the information from the 2019 tax return, but later , the agency received the 2020 one and had to make an adjustment in the calculation that involved more money.

These additional payments began processing earlier this month, according to the tax collector’s office.

“This lot includes the first of the supplemental payments in progress for people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns in early March, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed tax returns. 2020. These ‘additional’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations ” the agency said in a statement on its website on April 2 to announce the supplemental payments.

In the most recent batch of shipments that began processing on Friday last week, the IRS reportedly sent nearly 700,000 of these additional payments, worth nearly $ 1.2 billion.

The expectation is that the agency will continue to process more funds under this concept in the coming weeks as it continues to receive new tax returns.

IRS has until December 31 to complete third round of stimulus checks

The IRS has not set a specific date for the completion of processing these “plus-up” shipments; nor when it expects to complete all shipments corresponding to the third round of stimulus checks. The “American Rescue Plan” established the date of December 31 as the deadline to complete the delivery process of the so-called “Economic impact payments.

“Nearly 700,000 payments, worth more than $ 1.3 billion, were distributed to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously had no information to issue an economic impact payment but who recently filed a tax return,” the IRS said Thursday. on the sixth of sending checks by direct deposit and postal mail.

In the specific case of the additional payments, the agency added: “This batch also includes additional continuous supplemental payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a new payment. or higher based on your recently processed 2020 tax returns. This lot included nearly 700,000 of these ‘additional’ payments, worth nearly $ 1.2 billion. “

