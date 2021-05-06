IRS: Who Are the Americans Who Are Receiving Third Stimulus Check This Week in Lot 8



About 600,000 payments corresponding to the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 were released this Wednesday through direct deposit as part of the eighth batch of payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The IRS and the Department of the Treasury have disbursed in the past days, between electronic transfers and paper checks in the mail, some 1.1 million payments in the eighth batch of payments of economic impact under the “American Rescue Plan” of the Biden Administration . The value of the money disbursed amounts to more than $ 2 billion.

The most recent notice brings the total payments issued at the time to 164 million, with a total value of approximately $ 386 billion. The stimulus checks for $ 1,400 from the third round began to be processed in batches on March 12.

The tax collecting agency confirmed yesterday in a press release that the most recent delivery primarily impacted two groups: eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment but recently filed taxes with the office; and Americans who were initially issued an underpayment based on 2019 tax information (“plus-up” or supplemental payments).

The IRS said the eighth batch of payments began processing on Friday, April 30, with an official payment date of May 5. Usually, the government authorities, in coordination with Nacha and the banks, start scheduling payments every Friday with an official payment date on Wednesday of the following week. Wednesdays are the days that scheduled direct deposit payments are released for free use by the recipients.

The two groups of Americans who are receiving the third stimulus check this week

• More than 585,000 payments, worth more than $ 1.2 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an economic impact payment, but who recently filed a tax return.

• This lot also included some 570,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of almost one billion. These disbursements or supplemental payments will go to people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns earlier this year, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.

Since the beginning of April, the IRS has been processing so-called “plus-up” or supplemental payments and is expected to continue making such payments for the next several weeks.

“The IRS will continue to make economic impact payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for “plus-up” payments, ”the agency anticipated. .

Under the third stimulus bill passed in the United States Congress, the IRS and the Treasury have until December 31 to distribute all of the third round payments.

