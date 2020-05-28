Taxpayers who filed paper tax returns could wait longer than usual before receiving their refund due to a delay in processing by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) caused by the pandemic.

The IRS generally issues refunds about six weeks after receiving the paper return; however, some taxpayers still do not receive a refund due to closings of IRS field offices. As a result, those forms remain unprocessed by federal agency staff.

The IRS tries to remedy the delay in tax refunds while dealing with the direct payment to Americans granted by the CARES Act. In addition to late returns, some taxpayers also complain about the delay in receiving the aid check.

Although the federal agency updated the portal Get My PaymentMany taxpayers report that they still have difficulty tracking the status of their payment. The message “Payment status not available” have become the headache of families desperate for financial aid.

The IRS reported in recent days that its staff, faced with the barrage of complaints, was forced to suspend the search tool and restart it in order to update it, but this failed to eliminate some persistent technical problems. The agency’s best advice is to be patient and try again and again until the portal displays the required information.

The new deadline to file taxes this year is July 15, but taxpayers can still apply for an extension.

The IRS estimates that some 4 million Americans have received CARES money using a prepaid debit card, which can be used to make purchases, obtain cash from ATMs, or to transfer funds to personal accounts.

Accepted at any store with a Visa reader, the card is mailed to people who have not provided their bank information to the IRS, such as low-income households without bank accounts or taxpayers who generally do not receive direct deposit refunds.

In an effort to resolve continuing questions from Americans, the tax agency reported last week that 3,500 representatives will be focused on answering the most pressing questions by phone.

The IRS detailed that operators will only “answer some of the most common questions” about payments. To date, about 130 million to 150 million Americans have received the check, but taxpayers still have doubts.

Taxpayers should call 1 (800) 919-9835, although the service connects to an automated message. The system suggests that you check the status of the payment on the IRS website before transferring the call to an operator.

