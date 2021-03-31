IRS to begin sending third stimulus check to millions of Social Security recipients this Friday

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that they would start releasing $ 1,400 stimulus checks millions of beneficiaries of programs like those of the Social Security Administration during the weekend.

In a press release Tuesday on his website, The agency indicated that most of these payments will reach people who are not required to declare taxes and most shipments should arrive at their destination by April 7. The delay in processing the funds is due to the fact that the IRS lacked the necessary information to process the payments.

“Because some recipients of federal benefits do not file tax returns, the IRS did not have in its tax systems the current information necessary to generate Economic Impact Payments. Last year, the IRS took the unprecedented step to receive and review data from other federal agencies and use that data to automatically deliver payments to these recipients. This move, never seen before in previous stimulus efforts, minimized the risk and burdens to the American public during the pandemic. Due to regular changes in the federal benefit population, the IRS needed to receive updated information this month from other government agencies. With these critical updates, eligible federal benefit recipients who do not normally file a tax return will automatically receive a payment in the coming weeks, “the entity said in the press release.

The IRS was able to expedite the disbursement after last March 25, the Social Security Administration validated and provided the information files of dozens of beneficiaries.

“After receiving data from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, March 25, the IRS began the multi-step process to review, validate, and test tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculation of Impact Payments. economic. If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and begin processing these payments by the end of this week. Because most of these payments will be issued electronically, through direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards, they would be received on the official payment date of April 7, “adds the agency.

Many federal recipients who filed 2019 or 2020 returns or used the Non-Filers tool last year have already received stimulus checks within the past three weeks, the IRS clarified. “The update applies to beneficiaries of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 or did not use the Non-Filers tool,” he said. the agency.

After this effort, beneficiaries of federal programs will have to file a 2020 tax return to require the additional money per qualified dependent in case they do not receive the transfer from the IRS. “Eligible individuals in this group must file a 2020 tax return to be considered for an additional payment for their qualifying dependent as soon as possible,” the IRS alerted.

“Making these automatic payments to federal payees involves a complex, multi-step process for handling recipient data from other agencies. For the first round of Economic Impact Payments last year, beneficiaries in these groups received payments within four to six weeks after the CARES Act was signed. For the American Rescue Plan signed on March 11, the IRS projects that it is on track to deliver Economic Impact Payments to federal beneficiaries at the same or faster rate, ”the agency compared.

The entity clarified that in the cases of this group of beneficiaries, the IRS will not update the “Get My Payment” tool until April 3 so they can verify its status.

For Veterans Affairs (VA) beneficiaries, the IRS hopes to determine a payment date soon. “Currently, the IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments for VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns could be issued in mid-April. The VA beneficiary’s payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool at a future date, ”the entity explained.

