IRS to begin sending aid of up to $ 300 per child to families on July 15



The child credit will help 88% of families in the US.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

One of the “star” programs of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will begin to be distributed as of July 15, when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) starts sending up to $ 3,600 per child.

This has been one of the most defended programs by the government of the president Joe biden and Democrats in Congress, even with the backing of some Republicans, who ultimately did not vote for the economic plan against COVID-19 last March.

The United States Department of the Treasury and the IRS announce that the first monthly payment of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) Extended will be held on July 15.

“Approximately 39 million households, which cover 88 percent of children in the United States, are scheduled to begin receiving monthly payments without the need for any other action,” the authorities told this newspaper.

The ARP increased this tax credit to $ 3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $ 3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17..

“The American Rescue Plan is projected to lift more than five million children out of poverty this year, reducing child poverty by more than half,” the Biden Administration noted.

Beneficiary families will receive payments on the 15th of each month, unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday., so that families who receive the direct deposit credit can plan their budgets around receiving the benefit.

“Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $ 300 per month for each child under 6 years of age and up to $ 250 per month for each child 6 years and older,” the report states.

For those who do not have an account

It is added that households that have more than 65 million children among their members will receive monthly payments through direct deposit, paper check or debit cards.

“The Treasury and the IRS are committed to maximizing the use of direct deposit to ensure fast and secure delivery,” he says.

He adds that taxpayers will not be required to take any action to receive their payments, but some people may not know that they are eligible and the authorities do not have their data, so the Treasury and the IRS promise to reinforce actions with partner organizations during the years. coming months so more families know their eligibility.

This program is a plan of various government agencies, such as the Office of Tax Service and the IRS, and between the Treasury and the White House American Rescue Plan Implementation Team.

This credit is one of the most celebrated by economists, who emphasize the importance of sending funds directly to children, to ensure their food and education.

“Payments that go directly to families with children have been shown to have a very healthy effect on children’s health and food security.”explained the economist Andres Vinelli, Vice President for Economic Policy at the Center for American Progress (CAP). “There are studies that estimate that a monthly payment of these characteristics would reduce child poverty by half, which is a lot.”

Considering the impact of the program, the Biden Administration seeks to extend the credit to 2025, as contemplated in the Plan for American Families.

The stimulus check

The Treasury Department reported that since March 12, The IRS has also distributed approximately 165 million payments from the third stimulus check.

That represents an outlay of $ 388 billion of funds approved by Congress in the ARP.

The authorities continue with the application of the funds amid a public debate on a possible fourth stimulus check, on which the White House has left the decision to congressmen.

More details

>> The credit for qualifying children is fully refundable.

>> Taxpayers can benefit from the credit even if they have no earned income or do not owe income taxes.

>> Taxpayers can receive part of their credit in 2021 before filing their 2021 tax return.

>> The increased amounts are eliminated, for income greater than $ 150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

>> For more details visit irs.gov (in Spanish).