IRS: Taxpayers with ITIN numbers will also receive a refund for payment of unemployment taxes



More than 10 million Americans are eligible for the unemployment funds tax extension.

Americans who file taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with an ITIN number are eligible for exclusion reimbursement of $ 10,200 for unemployment compensation payment.

The agency reported in a statement on its website that people with a Personal Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) are the exemption applies as long as your adjusted gross income is less than $ 150,000.

“People with a valid ITIN are eligible for exclusion, as are those with a valid SSN (Social Security). Your modified AGI must be less than $ 150,000 regardless of your tax filing status, ”the notice states.

On May 14, the IRS reported the start of processing payments to those who overpaid the office in taxes for unemployment funds received last year.

IRS examines tax returns of more than 10 million people

The IRS examines the tax returns of taxpayers who filed their tax returns before the 2021 American Rescue Plan became law to correct the calculations.

A taxpayer is eligible to exclude unemployment compensation if they received it in 2020 and their modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 150,000.

“The AGI modified for the purpose of qualifying for this exclusion is your 2020 adjusted gross income minus the total unemployment compensation you received.

This limit remains the same for all tax states, regardless of whether you are married and file a joint tax return (it does not double to $ 300,000) ”, the agency states on its website.

More than 10 million Americans would be repayment creditors under the Biden Administration’s third stimulus bill.

Two-Stage Refund Release

The processing period will last until the end of the summer, as it will be done in two phases. The first, which is already in progress, will focus on simpler or individual filing tax returns.

The second, which would run until the end of the summer, will focus on the more complex returns or marriages claiming dependents and tax credits.

IRS will send money by mail and direct deposit

The refund money will be deposited into the bank accounts of the people who provided that information to the IRS. The rest of the payments will be sent by mail as a paper check or debit card.

About 30 days after receiving the refund, the IRS will send the taxpayer a letter explaining the adjustments that resulted in the application of the exemption.

Taxpayers should keep this notice for their records. Taxpayers who receive refunds should review their return after receiving their notice from the IRS, ”the agency says.

