IRS tax refunds will be delayed a few weeks this year



The IRS asks that if you haven’t received your refund, you don’t call them until 21 days have passed since you sent your return electronically.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

As you probably know, the IRS typically makes most refunds within the first three weeks of receiving the tax return. However, this year it is taking the agency between 6 and 8 weeks to do this process.

Therefore, you should not be surprised or despair if it has been more than a month since you submitted your tax return and you do not know anything about your refunds.

And is that the IRS has nearly 29 million tax returns that it has to process manuallyAnd the $ 900 billion stimulus package approved by former President Donald Trump in December did not give the tax agency enough time to prepare for some tax reforms, which is causing delays.

On its website, the IRS posted a message saying there were delays in processing documents sent by mail, such as tax returns and all tax-related documents. The message also said that the agency processes all documents in the order they are received.

In the same message, the IRS asks people not to submit a second tax return or call them, as that will not speed up the process and, in fact, could only hinder it.

You should expect delays if you are waiting for a response to an IRS inquiry about incorrect amounts of the refund recovery credit, or statements where you used your 2019 income to calculate the earned income tax credit (EITC). and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). In all these processes there are delays.

The only valid time you call the IRS is when:

–21 days or more have passed since you filed your return electronically.

–The “Where’s My Refund” tool prompts you to contact the IRS.

The processing of some declarations may also take longer than others because:

–It has errors, such as an incorrect amount of the refund recovery credit, for example.

-It’s incomplete.

–It is affected by identity theft or fraud.

–Includes a claim filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit using 2019 income.

–Includes Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allowance. This process can take up to 14 weeks to process.

–Requires additional review in general.

