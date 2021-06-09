IRS Submits 2.8 Million Refunds for Unemployment Benefits Tax Exemption



In total, the agency says it has identified 13 million taxpayers who may be eligible for the refund.

The first round of refund payments is on the way for people who paid taxes on their 2020 unemployment benefits.

Unemployment benefits are normally considered taxable, But the American Rescue Plan Act changed the tax laws to exclude the first $ 10,200 of benefits from paying taxes. to people who made less than $ 150,000 last year.

However, the changes to the law were established after the tax season began, so millions of taxpayers had already paid those taxes without taking the exclusion into account.

Of the 3.1 million tax payments reviewed, 2.8 million have qualified for some type of refund. The IRS says the next batch of refunds will come out in mid-June and the review of tax returns will continue through the summer. The amount of refunds will vary from person to person.

“Some will receive refunds, which will be issued periodically, and some will have the overpayment applied to taxes owed or other debts. For some others, there will be no changes, “the agency said in a statement on its website.

Taxpayers will receive a letter from the IRS, generally within 30 days of any adjustments being made, that inform them if they will receive a refund or if the debts with the IRS will be paid with said refund.

Beyond the unemployment tax credit, the IRS is reviewing tax returns to see if people are eligible for the earned income tax credit, premium tax credit, and recovery refund credit.

If you are single, you will not have to do anything to request this money, but people who are eligible for the earned income tax credit and have qualifying children may have to go the extra step of filing a corrected or amended return.

