IRS sent more than 1.8 million additional stimulus checks in May



The 1.8 million stimulus checks equal more than $ 3.5 billion

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The IRS sent more than 1.8 million additional stimulus checks, of which were approved under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

These additional checks bring the total disbursed so far to nearly 167 million payments, and equal a total value of approximately $ 391 billion since these payments began being distributed to Americans in weekly batches from March 12.

These additional checks were written during the two weeks which spanned May 12-26 and include:

–More than 1.8 million stimulus checks, which are equivalent to more than $ 3.5 billion.

–More than 900,000 payments, worth approximately $ 1.9 billion, were sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue financial support., but they recently filed a tax return. By filing your return, the IRS was able to get the details to make your payments.

–This also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns earlier this year, but are now eligible for a new or higher payment based on their 2020 tax returns, the which were processed more recently.

In the last two weeks, there were more than 900,000 of these additional payments, worth more than $ 1.6 billion. In total, the IRS has made nearly 7 million of these supplemental payments this year.

–Overall, these additional paychecks contain more than 900,000 direct deposit payments. (with a total value of more than $ 1.6 billion) and the rest as payments with paper checks.

It should be noted that the IRS will still continue to make weekly stimulus check payments, as it has until December 31 of this year to turn them all in.

The payments that are currently being given, for the most part, will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for additional payments.

–You may also be interested in: Extension of “Child Tax Credit” under the Biden plan would grant $ 500 to parents with adult dependents