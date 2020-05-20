Instead of a check or direct deposit, millions of Americans will receive their coronavirus stimulus payment through prepaid debit cards, according to a Treasury Department announcement Monday.

The cards will be mailed to nearly 4 million people this week. They may use the cards to withdraw cash from ATMs or make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted.

Those who receive the stimulus payment to prepaid debit cards will be able to check their card balances online, by mobile application or by phone without charges.

Cards are the way the government makes payments to those who don’t have bank accounts on file with the IRS.

The Treasury Department has sent $ 239 billion to more than 140 million citizens so far.

Congress in late March earmarked $ 300 billion in direct payments to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, providing tax-free rebates to help buy food and pay rent. But millions are still waiting.

IRS reinforced with operators

The IRS reinforced with 3,500 more operators before the avalanche of questions about the stimulus check of $ 1,200 for coronavirus.

According to AccountingToday, the agent added 3,500 telephone operators to answer calls. related with stimulus payment economic.

It is known that 130 million checks have been sent since April, but many taxpayers have been left with questions ranging from the amount sent to the arrival of payments to deceased persons.

The IRS has released many guides on your site like response to the lack of staff in their offices. However, several employees have been able to return to their posts to answer taxpayer questions.