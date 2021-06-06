IRS sends refunds to those who paid taxes for unemployment benefits in the US.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it began sending refunds for some 13 million taxpayers who paid unemployment benefit taxes when they filed their 2020 returns.

To date, the IRS has reviewed more than 3.1 million returns that include unemployment benefits, and more than 2.8 million have already received their refunds.

The next set of these special refunds should begin rolling out in mid-June and the process will continue through the summer as the IRS reviews the more complex returns for possible refunds.

Taxpayers should receive a letter from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment, with details about the refund, an IRS debt payment, or compensation for other debts.

If you have already filed your 2020 Form 1040 (SP) or 1040-SR (SP), you should not file an amended return. The IRS will automatically refund money to people who have already filed their tax returns reporting unemployment compensation.