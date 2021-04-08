IRS sends ‘plus-up’ stimulus checks that have more money for taxpayers



A person who had a child in 2020 must have a plus-up stimulus check for their new dependent.

Photo: JOSEPH EID / AFP / Getty Images

The IRS has begun issuing what are called ‘plus-up stimulus checks’ or additional stimulus checks, this as part of the latest round of government aid payments.

As you well know, the third round of stimulus checks provides eligible citizens with up to $ 1,400.

However, plus-up checks that include additional or supplemental payments will also be issued. to citizens who previously received partial stimulus checks, but should have received more.

These ‘plus-up’ payments could occur, for example, in the event that a person’s income fell in 2020 compared to 2019, or in which a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return .

We explain with the following example: someone who filed an individual return and earned $ 150,000 in 2019 would not have been eligible for a stimulus check during the pandemic, because the salary would have exceeded the eligibility requirements.

But, if that person lost their job at the start of the pandemic and earned less than $ 60,000 in the course of 2020 – which is less than the $ 75,000 maximum limit to receive the check – they would be eligible for an additional payment after filing their taxes from 2020.

Also, if that person had a child during that same year, you would also need to receive an additional stimulus payment for your new dependent, as reported on Fox 8.

Therefore, all this money that you were not given at the time, you can now receive it with the plus-up stimulus checks.

As the 2019 and 2020 tax returns are processed, the IRS will continue to send these supplemental payments or plus-ups to those who are owed.

