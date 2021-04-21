IRS Releases More Third Round Stimulus Checks Today To Social Security Recipients Abroad



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) It is supposed to release this Wednesday the direct deposits of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 to the beneficiaries of the programs of the Social Security Administration (SSA) who have an address abroad.

An information sheet on the Third Economic Impact Payment on the Social Security Administration website states that this Wednesday, April 21, was the date selected by the IRS for electronic payments to this group, either by direct deposit to bank accounts as well as through the “Direct Express” card.

In cases where recipients don’t have either option, the IRS has set out to mail the paper checks by mail this Friday, April 23.

The beneficiaries who would receive payments in this batch are those who did not file taxes with the IRS and did not use Non-filer tool last year to provide your personal data to the agency.

The service for “non-filers” was available until November 21.

However, the tax office did not re-enable it for the second and third rounds, so any claim for stimulus payments due must be made through the “Refund Recovery Credit” on this year’s tax return.

According to the SSA notice, the IRS began processing payments to beneficiaries of these programs on March 15, in cases where individuals filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

However, the agency had to wait for information from SSA on Americans who do not file taxes with the IRS.

The file with the data of these people to process the third stimulus check was sent to the IRS by March 25.

On Wednesday, April 7, the IRS released millions of direct deposit payments to beneficiaries of Social Security programs as part of a third batch of bulk mailings that began March 26.

The IRS indicated on its page that the distribution process for the third stimulus check will continue in batches for the next several weeks.

Although the agency has not given a specific date for the completion of deliveries, the “American Rescue Plan” sets the date of December 31 as the deadline to complete the process.

In another statement on April 14, the IRS claimed responsibility for sending some 159 million economic stimulus payments, with a total value of more than $ 376 billion.