IRS releases more additional payments or “plus-up” for third stimulus check of $ 1,400



Most stimulus check payments are made by direct deposit.

Photo: Peggy_Marco / Pixabay

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed Wednesday that it released an additional 2 million payments from the third round of stimulus checks as part of a seventh batch of shipments.

“Today, the Internal Revenue Service, the US Department of the Treasury and the Office of the Tax Service announced that they are disbursing nearly 2 million payments in the seventh batch of economic impact payments from the American Rescue Plan,” the IRS said yesterday in a press release on its website.

With the checks disbursed in the past few days, in total there are already 163 million stimulus checks that the IRS processes with a total value of more than $ 385 billion.

Usually, payments processed by direct deposit in each payment batch are scheduled on Fridays with an official payment date of the Wednesday of the following week.

The official payment date refers to the day on which recipients can make free use of the money that previously appeared as pending or provisional on their account statements.

The IRS said the seventh batch of payments began processing on Friday, April 23, with an official payment date of April 28.

Two groups receive payments from the third round of stimulus checks

The agency indicated that the payments were issued to two groups of citizens. One of these is for individuals for whom the IRS did not have information on file to process the payment, but filed a tax return this year for the purpose of providing the data to the IRS. More than 1.2 million payments with a value of more than $ 3 billion were issued to these individuals.

The second population is that of taxpayers who were credited with an additional payment or “plus-up” because the IRS calculated an initial amount based on the 2019 tax return, but then received the 2020 tax return.

“This batch also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for individuals who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns earlier this year, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. . This lot included more than 730,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $ 1.3 billion ”, explained the office in the press entry.

Most of the payments in this batch were distributed by direct deposit as in the previous ones.

“Overall, this seventh batch of payments contains about 1.1 million direct deposit payments (with a total value of $ 2.5 billion) and more than 850,000 paper check payments (with a total value of almost $ 1.8 billion).” detailed the entity.

The agency reminded Americans that it will continue to process payments for the third stimulus check for the next several weeks.

“The IRS will continue to make economic impact payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for ‘plus-up’ payments, “the report added.

It may interest you: