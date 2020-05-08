The IRS published on Wednesday a guide to instruct taxpayers on how to return the financial aid check they received without receiving it, as is the case with relatives who have died.

The government has sent millions of stimulus checks for up to $ 1,200 per person since April based on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

Some of those people have died since they made those statements. However, that did not stop the IRS from sending the checks.

Over the past few weeks, families who received relief on behalf of deceased loved ones have wondered how to return that money. Well, as planned, the government wants it back.

The IRS added Wednesday to its digital guide the question “Does anyone who died qualify for payment?” The answer is simple: No.

The agency notes that if a couple is married and files their taxes together, and then a spouse dies, then the living spouse can keep his or her due payment, but must return the deceased’s share of the money, the IRS said.

The tax agency listed the instructions on its website on how to return the money.

If it is a paper check, you must write “void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check and mail it to the Treasury Department with a note indicating why you are returning it.

If you cashed the check or received direct deposit, then you can send a personal check payable to the United States Department of the Treasury along with an explanation.

OPEN HERE TO SEE DETAILED IRS INSTRUCTIONS. Remember that you can change the language option to obtain the Spanish translation.

It is not the first time that the government has sent money to deceased taxpayers. Thousands of deceased Social Security beneficiaries received stimulus checks during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

