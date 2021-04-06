IRS Releases 2 Million $ 1,400 Stimulus Checks Early Tomorrow; Who would receive the payments?

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7, a new wave of stimulus checks of $ 1,400 will be released by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Nacha and the banks, and will mainly impact beneficiaries of programs such as Social Security.

In a statement Thursday, the agency announced that it continues to process stimulus payments under the “American Rescue Plan” as part of a third batch of payments that began on March 26.

Tomorrow is the official payment date. Before that day, direct deposits appear as pending or provisional in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

According to the IRS statement, about 4 million payments with a total value of more than $ 10 billion would reach Americans as part of the third batch.

“This batch of payments includes more than 2 million direct deposit payments (with a total value of more than $ 5 billion) and approximately 2 million paper check payments (with a total value of almost $ 5 billion dollars.” , read the office entrance.

People with direct deposit will be able to have the money from this Wednesday morning. Usually, the IRS begins processing direct deposits on Friday, but the money is not accessible until Wednesday of the following week.

In the past massive batches of shipments, payments were effective on Wednesday, March 17 and 24, respectively.

For the remaining 2 million paper checks, the arrival date is unclear, but is expected to be in the next few days.

However, it is important to clarify that in the last round of checks for $ 600 it took 3-4 weeks for mail-in payments to reach the mailbox for unknown reasons.

In addition to recipients of government programs, taxpayers who received the underpayment corresponding to the third check would receive “additional payments” in this third batch.

“This batch includes the first of the ongoing supplemental payments for people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns in early March, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on their recently processed tax returns. 2020. These “additional” payments could include a situation where a person’s income was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations ” , the IRS specified.

Stimulus checks on the way also include Americans who filed a tax return for the first time this year.

“The announced payments also include payments for people the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return and qualify for an economic impact payment. Payments to this group – and the “additional” payments mentioned above – will continue weekly into the future, as the IRS continues to process tax returns for 2020 and 2019, “the agency added.

It may interest you: