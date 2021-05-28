IRS: Married couples can exclude up to $ 20,400 in unemployment taxes under Biden’s plan

A joint filing couple can exclude up to $ 20,400 in unemployment taxes with the exemption approved under the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan.”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began to reimburse the money under this concept to people who overpaid the agency after having declared taxes for unemployment benefits they received in 2020.

Under the new law, taxpayers who earned less than $ 150,000 in adjusted gross income Modified may exclude part of unemployment compensation from their income or up to $ 10,200. This means that they do not have to pay taxes on that part.

For people who are married filing jointly, they can exclude up to $ 20,400 or up to $ 10,200 for each spouse who received unemployment compensation.

“If you and your spouse file a joint return and your joint modified AGI is less than $ 150,000, you must exclude up to $ 10,200 from your unemployment compensation and up to $ 10,200 from your spouse’s unemployment compensation, ”explains an entry on the IRS website.

The IRS began the correction of tax returns to process refunds under the new exemption contained in the third stimulus bill.

IRS Already Sending Unemployment Tax Exemption Refunds

The IRS money back for the exemption started about two weeks ago with the simplest or individual returns.

The process will run until the end of summer with the processing of more complex returns or that claim dependents and tax credits.

If you have debts, refund could be confiscated

If you have outstanding debts, the IRS and other entities may keep the refund to meet those obligations.

“These refunds are subject to normal compensation rules. Overdue federal taxes, state income tax, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support, or certain federal non-tax debts, such as student loans, will be deducted. The IRS will send a notice to the taxpayer if the refund is offset to pay unpaid debts, ”the IRS warned.

In a 30-day period, people who received money from the IRS as a result of the exemption they should receive a notification by post which confirms it.

Taxpayers should keep this notice for their records. Taxpayers who receive refunds should review their return after receiving their notice from the IRS, ”the agency said.

