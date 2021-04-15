IRS mails 2 million more stimulus checks today



This batch includes nearly 2 million payments, which are worth more than $ 3.4 billion.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

The IRS announced today that nearly 2 million stimulus checks were issued on this day. in the fifth batch of payments that are part of the American Rescue Plan.

This number of checks increases the total issued so far to approximately 159 million stimulus checks issued, which have a total value of more than $ 376 billion.

This fifth batch of payments began processing on Friday, April 9, with the official payment date of April 14. Some people received direct payments to their accounts earlier as provisional or pending deposits.

Of these 2 million stimulus checks, more than 320,000 – which have a total value of $ 450 million – were issued to Veterans Affairs recipients who receive Compensation and Pension benefit payments, but who do not normally file an income tax return. taxes and did not use the Non-Filers tool last year.

Nearly 850,000 payments – with a total value of nearly $ 1.6 billion – were sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously had no information to issue economic impact payments, but who recently filed tax returns.

This fifth batch also includes additional supplemental payments (or plus-up) for people who received payments earlier this year based on their 2019 tax returns, but who are also eligible for a new or higher payment based on their 2020 recently processed tax returns. This batch included more than 700,000 of these additional payments, with a total value of more than $ 1.2 billion.

Another 72,000 payments were issued to Social Security recipients who did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and did not use the Non-Filers tool last year.

In total, this fifth batch of payments includes nearly 1.2 million direct deposit payments, which are worth just under $ 2 billion.

What’s more, This round also includes 800,000 paper check payments, which have a total value of more than $ 1.4 billion..

