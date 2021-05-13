IRS mails 1 million stimulus checks to eligible individuals today



The ninth batch of payments began processing on Friday, May 7, with an official payment date of May 12.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Today, Wednesday, May 12, the IRS announced that it disbursed about 1 million payments in what would be the ninth batch of the third stimulus check., which was included in the American Rescue Plan.

Today’s announcement brings the total of checks disbursed so far to approximately 165 million payments, which equates to a total of approximately $ 388 billion, since these payments began to be distributed to Americans in weekly batches since April. .

The ninth batch of payments began processing on Friday, May 7, with an official payment date of May 12.. That is why some people received direct payments from time before in their accounts, which appeared as provisional or pending deposits.

This batch alone includes more than 960,000 payments, which equates to a total of more than $ 1.8 billion.

More than 500,000 payments, worth more than $ 1 billion, went into the pockets of people for whom the IRS had no information to issue a stimulus check payment, but who recently filed a tax return.

This ninth batch also includes supplemental or plus-up payments that were for people who received payments earlier this year based on their 2019 or earlier tax returns, but who are eligible for a new or larger stimulus check by taking consider your 2020 tax returns that were most recently processed.

This ninth batch included more than 460,000 of these plus-up payments, which are worth more than $ 800 million.. Overall, the IRS has made more than six million of these plus-up payments this year.

Overall, this ninth batch of payments contains about 500,000 direct deposit payments, which is equal to $ 946 million, with the rest of the stimulus checks sent in paper form.

The IRS will continue to make stimulus check payments on a weekly basis. It should be noted that the government agency has until December 31 of this year to send all stimulus checks to all eligible individuals.

Normally, the agency announces these shipments on Wednesday of each week.

-You may also like: Inflation accelerates in April, while the consumer price index increases 4.2%