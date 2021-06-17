IRS Launches Online Tool to Help Low-Income Families Enroll for Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments



Eligible families who have already filed or plan to file their 2019 and 2020 tax returns should not use this new tool.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The IRS has launched a new online tool called Non-filer Sign-up, which is designed for companies to Families who do not normally file tax returns can receive monthly Child Tax Credit upfront payments, which will begin to be given on July 15.

This tool is actually an update to the one known as Non-Filers that the IRS released last year. So it also helps people who don’t normally file tax returns to sign up for the third round of stimulus check payments of $ 1,400.

In addition, can be used to claim the Refund Recovery Credit for any amount the IRS owes you from the first two rounds of stimulus checks.

This tool is a free and easy way for families who are not required to file taxes to give the IRS the information they need to calculate and send them their Child Tax Credit advance payments, as long as they are eligible.

These families are often those with little or no economic income and even the homeless, as well as poor people in rural areas and other distressed groups.

The tool is for people who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return and did not use the IRS Non Filers tool last year to sign up for the stimulus check.

In this tool you can give the personal information that the IRS needs from you, as well as the data of your children under 17 years of age for whom you will receive support. They will also ask for your bank information so that the IRS can give you the money by direct deposit..

Please note that eligible families who have already filed or plan to file their 2019 and 2020 tax returns should not use this tool. And is that once the IRS processes your tax return, the information will be used to determine your eligibility to give them the money.

–You may also be interested: Edmit, a university consultant, promises to pay 6 months of your student loans if you cannot find a job