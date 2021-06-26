IRS kicks off with events in various US cities for monthly payments for “Child Tax Credit”



The monthly checks under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” extension seek to ease the economic burden on American families affected by the pandemic.

Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / . / .

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this weekend launched orientation events on monthly payments under the Biden Administration’s “Child Tax Credit” extension in most of the 12 cities selected as part of the initiative.

This Friday, June 25, formally started the day of activities in cities like Atlanta, Georgia; New York (Brooklyn); Los Angeles, California, and Houston, Texas, among others.

The calendar of meetings that seek to reach the largest number of families eligible for advance payments indicates that they will be held during two weekends, June 25-26 and July 9-10.

IRS seeks to reach the largest number of beneficiaries of the “Child Tax Credit”

The main purpose of the IRS through the initiative is to inform parents or guardians who do not normally file a federal tax return to do so or to sign up for monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit in advance, using the tool at Non-Filer Sign-up line.

Those interested in attending some of these events should carry the following information with them:

1. Your children’s Social Security numbers

2. Social Security numbers or tax identification numbers (ITIN) for themselves and their spouse,

3. a reliable postal address,

4. an email address

5. your bank account information if you wish to receive your payment by direct deposit.

If the children in the family do not have Social Security and their parents do not have at least one ITIN number, they will not be able to receive the funds through the Child Tax Credit (CTC).

This year, as a result of the approval in the federal Congress of the “American Rescue Plan” the maximum amount that a family could receive for each child is $ 3,600, but the amount will depend on the age of the minors and the income levels of their parents or guardians.

IRS will begin sending advance payments on July 15

The monthly payments that the IRS will begin sending on July 15 will be up to $ 300 per month for each child under 6 years old and up to $ 250 per month for each child between 6 and 17 years old.

Individuals also have the option of verifying their eligibility in advance through the new Eligibility Wizard for Child Tax Credit Advance Payments.

Another alternative available to credit recipients is to cancel registration for monthly deliveries through December and request a single payment as a refund when you file your 2021 tax return next year.