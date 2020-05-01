IRS Announces New Measure For Businesses Receiving Federal Aid From Coronavirus Businesses Acquiring Paycheck Protection Program Loans Do Not Qualify For Tax Deductions PPP Loans Do Not Count As Taxable Income

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced a new measure for those companies that receive Trump’s federal aid for coronavirus.

This Thursday, the agency reported that companies receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans would not qualify for tax deductions.

In this way, they published a guide that establishes that those expenses related to PPP loans will not be tax deductible so as not to fall into what they call a “double tax benefit”, The Hill reported.

The PPP was created with part of the $ 2.2 billion approved by Congress and whose objective is to help small businesses overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19.

With this loan program, small businesses could qualify for financial aid to cover essential expenses such as paying employees.

In fact, they would not have to pay the loan or do it at very low interest as long as the funds were used to make really vital payments to the company.

Typically, workers’ wages are deductible expenses.

However, the IRS makes the clarification and explains that, at this time, PPP loans do not qualify in this way, since according to the tax code, deductions cannot be made if the income is already exempt from taxes.

Congress could issue a rule allowing “double taxation,” but IRS guidelines are followed so far.

IRS updates Get my Payment to help taxpayers

Since many taxpayers in the US have had problems with Get my Payment, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) updated this tool.

Through a statement on its website, the IRS announced that there are significant improvements in the Get my Payment tool, which in Spanish means Get my Payment, to offer a better and more fluid experience for taxpayers eligible to receive payments of economic impact , also known as coronavirus checks.

The improvements, which started last week and continued over the weekend, tweaked several items related to the online tool, which debuted on April 15, according to the statement.

The additional changes will help millions of additional taxpayers with new or expanded information and access to add direct deposit information.

“We deliver Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar aid program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that speeds payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“These additional improvements will further help taxpayers,” added the official.

“We urge people who have not yet received a payment date to visit Get my Payment again for the latest information,” Rettig said.

According to the information provided, IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and will continue to make improvements to help taxpayers.

“We encourage people to come back and visit Get My Payment,” Rettig added.

These improvements will help many taxpayers. By using Get my Payment now, more people will be able to receive payments quickly by adding direct deposit information, ”explained the IRS commissioner.