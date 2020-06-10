IRS informs who can request their coronavirus check until October Thousands of citizens, who have not received their economic stimulus payment, still have something important to do The IRS has recognized that it has had complications in contacting many low-income families

The IRS Internal Revenue Service informs who can order their coronavirus check until October.

Thousands of citizens, who have not received their economic stimulus payment, still have something important to do.

They must run to register with the agency’s online system before October 15 to claim their money, The Washington Post reported.

The IRS has indicated that it has been unable to contact many low-income families. Especially those with individual income of less than $ 12,200 a year or $ 24,400 in the case of couples. These people do not have to file a tax return and this is why the agency does not have information about them.

“Anyone who signs up before October 15 will receive their payment before the end of the year,” said the IRS.

The economic stimulus payment of $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per dependent, as established by the Cares Act, must reach people before December 31.

To be eligible for money, they must enter through the website and use the Non-filers tool, where they will request to enter some basic information to contact you.

IRS to Deliver Coronavirus Check Until Year End

The IRS has a planned schedule for sending checks.

Since April, the agency has sent 159 million economic impact payments, totaling nearly $ 267 billion.

They have delivered 120 million direct deposits, 35 paper checks and 4 million prepaid debit cards.

The first payments were made through direct deposits to taxpayers who had already left their bank details in the IRS system.

But the great challenge for the agency has been to be able to contact those people who do not file taxes, who are retired or who do not have information, but who are still entitled to the economic stimulus payment distributed by the government.

Many of these Americans are very low-income and don’t even have internet access; But the only way to make this request is through the IRS page, since they are taking security measures for the coronavirus and are not receiving physical documents.

Trying to reach the most needy population

The Non-files tool allows people to enter their bank information, but there is a sector of the “unbanked” population.

Undoubtedly, bank information allows you to expedite payment through direct deposit, but if you do not have it, you will have to wait longer for a check that arrives in the mail.

According to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), in 2017, about 8.4 million households, made up of 14.1 million adults, did not have banking services.

The IRS continues to search for mechanisms and alliances to reach the lowest income and most difficult to reach sectors of the population.

The economic stimulus payment, as established by the Cares Law, must reach people before December 31.

If not received, the person may request it, but must file a 2020 federal return.