IRS: How many round three paper stimulus checks were mailed in the past few days



File image of a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee.

Photo: Aurelia Ventura / La Opinion

At least half a million paper checks corresponding to the third round of stimulus were sent by mail in the past days since Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

On Wednesday, the IRS confirmed that as part of the eighth batch of $ 1,400 stimulus check shipments, about 600,000 payments were processed by direct deposit and the remainder in paper payments.

Total payments in this batch add up to 1.1 million payments with a value of more than $ 2 billion.

The most recent confirmation of shipments by the tax collector’s office brings the total disbursed stimulus check payments to about 164 million, with a cash value of approximately $ 386 billion.

The stimulus checks for the third round began to be processed on March 12, when the first electronic transfers were scheduled with an effective date of payment on March 17.

Usually, the agency begins processing each batch of payments on Fridays with the official payment date the Wednesday of the following.

Every Wednesday, Nacha and the banks release the funds so that the recipients can dispose of the money. Prior to that day, the payments appear in the accounts as pending or provisional.

The process of mailing paper checks by mail takes more time.

Based on the information available at the time, between the time the check leaves the IRS until it reaches the mailbox, it could take between 3 to 4 weeks. The data was released through an entry earlier in the year on the IRS website on the occasion of the second round of $ 600 stimulus checks.

The reason for the delay is unclear. However, that could be one of the reasons why some Americans have not received their payments within two months of the start of distribution under the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan”.

Under the aforementioned law, the IRS has until December 31 to fulfill all shipments of checks for $ 1,400.

The agency is expected to begin processing the payments that came in the next day.

Currently, the IRS is focusing on so-called “plus-up” or supplemental payments directed at people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns earlier this year, but are eligible for a new or higher payment based on your recently processed 2020 tax returns

The office also processes payments to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue an economic impact payment, but who recently filed a tax return.

It may interest you: