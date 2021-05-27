IRS Hasn’t Finished Sending Third Stimulus Check Payments: Agency Announces Disbursement of Additional 1.8 Million Payments to Americans



The IRS announced that it continues to send out round three stimulus checks.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported Thursday that disbursed an additional 1.8 million payments to Americans for third stimulus check $ 1,400 under the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan.”

With the notice, the IRS confirmed that it is not done with the third round check submission process.

Under the aforementioned law, said office has until December 31 to distribute all payments.

IRS has disbursed about 167 million third stimulus check payments so far

These bring the total disbursed so far to almost 167 million payments.

Shipments cover a period of two weeks. The most recent direct deposits have the official payment date of this Wednesday, May 26.

Stimulus checks to those who recently filed a tax return with the IRS

Most bank deposits and mailings with a total value of $ 3.5 billion correspond to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment, but recently filed a tax return. Under that line, more than 900,000 payments were issued.

Additionally, the IRS reported sending more “plus-up” or supplemental payments to taxpayers who were sent an initial check based on the 2019 tax return, but then the office received the 2020 tax return and adjusted the amount. .

More than 900,000 “plus-up” or additional payments

“In the last two weeks, there were more than 900,000 of these additional payments, worth more than $ 1.6 billion. In total, the IRS has made nearly 7 million of these supplemental payments this year, ”the IRS stated.

The delivery of payments for the third stimulus check began on March 12, after President Joe Biden stamps his signature on the “American Bailout Plan.” To date, the agency has processed at least 10 batches of payments as part of the third round.

IRS will continue to send weekly payments for third stimulus check

“The IRS will continue to make Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment, but who recently filed a tax return, as well as individuals who qualify for additional payments, ”the entity announced.

Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge individuals who normally do not file a tax return and have not received their due payment to file a 2020 tax return. “File a return The 2020 Tax Credit will also help the IRS determine if someone is eligible for an upfront payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to roll out this summer, ”the IRS statement said.

