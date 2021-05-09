IRS has already distributed more stimulus checks for the third round than in the previous two

Although it is not clear the date on which the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will terminate all the $ 1,400 stimulus check shipments of the third round, the agency has already issued more payments than confirmed by the agency under the first and second rounds of checks.

So far and according to official information released from the IRS, as part of the third round some 164 million payments have been distributed with a total value of approximately $ 386 billion.

The above figure exceeds the amount of payments sent during the first round under the Coronavirus Relief, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and the second under the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

In the case of first stimulus check distribution initiative, some 160 million were sent of the so-called “Economic Impact Payments” (EIP) to taxpayers nationwide for a total of more than $ 270,000 million dollars.

In the second distribution process, IRS disbursed about 147 million EIP, which add up to more than $ 142 billion.

The process for the delivery of the third stimulus check began on March 12, the day after President Joe Biden signed the third economic rescue law for coronavirus named “American Rescue Plan”.

90 million first batch payments of third stimulus check shipments

In the first batch of shipments corresponding to the third round, the IRS disbursed 90 million payments with a value of more than $ 242 billion. Most of the payments from the first batch were transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by direct deposit.

Scheduling of the first massive batch of payments for the third round of stimulus checks began on March 12 with an official payment date of March 17. Payments were sent primarily to eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2019 or 2020, and to Americans who do not normally file a return but used the “Non-Filers” tool on IRS.gov last year. .

The most recent batch announced by the IRS began scheduling on Friday, April 30, with an official payment date of May 5. The payments were divided into “plus-up” or supplemental payments to taxpayers who had received an incomplete check based on a preliminary IRS assessment of the 2019 tax return. The IRS also processed the stimulus funds to eligible individuals from the that they previously did not have information to issue a stimulus check, but that they recently filed a tax return.

The rest of the lots were issued on April 23, April 16, April 9, April 2, March 26 and March 19.

Although the IRS has not specified how many more lots it has on the agenda for shipments, under the “American Rescue Plan” the authorities in charge have until December 31 to distribute all of the stimulus checks of $ 1,400.

