IRS gives approximate date you will receive your tax refund if you filed on April 15



If you mail your tax return, the IRS says it could take six to eight weeks for your refund to arrive.

The IRS says it issues most tax refunds within 21 days of the taxes being filed, but many people get their refunds much earlier.

However, this year the IRS is reportedly facing delays due to the fact that it had to send third stimulus checks at the same time it processed the returns.

But now that most of the stimulus checks have been mailed to eligible individuals, the IRS is expected to change course to begin processing tax returns.

Take into account that, If there is an error on your return, it may take longer for the agency to process and issue your tax refund. The same is true for people who have filed a claim for an earned income tax credit or child tax credit, as these paperwork could delay the process.

The date you receive your tax refund also depends on how you filed your return. For example, if your refund is going to go to your bank account by direct deposit, It could take an additional five days for your bank to register them in your account.

This means that if it took the IRS the full 21 days to issue your check and your bank five days to deposit it, you may have to wait a total of 26 days to receive your money, as reported by CNET.

So, If you filed your taxes on April 15, the fastest the IRS could send you the money would be April 22, and the latest you would receive the money would be May 6, if there is no additional delay.

If you wait until the last day to file your taxes, which would be October 15, then the fastest the IRS would give you your money would be October 22, and the latest they would give you your money would be November 5, if there is no additional delay.

Take into account that these dates are approximate, and the average it takes the IRS to give you the refund is 21 days, so you should be aware of and follow up on this money to know the actual date it will arrive.

