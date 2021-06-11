IRS gave more than 900,000 stimulus checks this week to people who recently filed their taxes.



The IRS announced this week that it disbursed more than 2.3 million additional stimulus checks. of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

With this delivery of checks, the IRS has already given a total of more than 169 million stimulus payments. That is, the agency has already given a total of about $ 395,000 million since those checks began to be distributed to eligible people in weekly batches from March 12.

In this latest batch of payments that was delivered this week since June 9 and contains more than 2.3 million stimulus checks. These alone are worth more than $ 4.2 billion..

Among these checks were 900,000 stimulus checks, which are worth more than $ 1.9 billion, which were given to people for whom the IRS previously did not have their information to send them a stimulus check, but who have already obtained such information. information when these people recently filed their tax return.

The 2.3 million stimulus checks also include plus-up or supplemental stimulus checks., which are released to people who received their stimulus payments based on their 2019 tax returns, but are eligible for a higher amount of money based on their 2020 tax returns that they most recently filed.

In the last two weeks, more than 1.1 million additional payments or plus-ups have been included, which are worth more than $ 2.5 billion.

So far, the IRS has made more than eight million of these supplemental payments so far this year.

Stimulus checks issued in the last two weeks contain more than 1.2 million stimulus checks directly deposited into eligible bank accounts, which are worth $ 2.2 billion. The rest were sent in paper checks.

It should be noted that the IRS will continue to send stimulus checks on a weekly basis.

