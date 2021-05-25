IRS credit returns up to $ 8,000 per child in childcare reimbursement under new Biden plan

Parents who leave their children in the care of others will be able to claim a credit on their tax return for next year that would give you up to a maximum of $ 8,000 per retail.

Changes in the “American Bailout Plan” grant more money under the credit

The above figure is possible thanks to Increase provided in the “American Bailout Plan” approved in the United States Congress.

In previous years, including the 2020 tax season, the maximum amount to apply under the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit was $ 6,000.

Parents could receive up to $ 16,000 for two dependents

But with the changes in the law, a taxpayer can be credited with up to $ 16,000 when claiming the credit.

In short, by the year 2021, you You could get back up to 50% of the expenses you invested from the IRS, which would add up to $ 16,000 for two dependents.

The law establishes expenses as child care providers to individuals or entities that you pay (not including your spouse), including transportation.

Any organization or person that provides dependent care while you pay can be included in the loan application.

The request must be made next year on a tax return

It should be noted, however, that you will not be able to apply until next year in tax season.

The IRS recommends keeping receipts paid to after-school care centers and programs to submit along with Form 2441 and Form 1040.

The CNET medium specifies that the applicant can claim for daily expenses, before and after school programs, camps, transportation to and from care providers as well as payment to babysitters. However, in cases where these people benefit from under the table, the taxpayer cannot request the disbursement of the credit.

Funds under the “Child Tax Credit” extension

During the next year, parents can also request a one-time payment under the “Child Tax Credit” extension if they prefer it this way.

The “American Bailout Plan” extended the credit to grant up to a maximum of $ 3,600 per child under 6 years of age and to $ 3,000 per child between 6 and 17 years old.

IRS will begin sending “Child Tax Credit” payments starting July 15

Although the IRS is preparing to send monthly payments starting July 15 as an advance on those funds; beneficiaries can request that it be disbursed in a single payment next year.