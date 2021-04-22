IRS confirms who is receiving third stimulus check in sixth batch of shipments this week



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed this Thursday the groups of Americans who are receiving this week $ 1,400 stimulus checks as part of a sixth batch of third round payments processed by either direct deposit or paper check by mail.

In some cases the payments of this batch were deposited to the “Direct Express” card in which recipients of government programs such as those of the Social Security Administration (SSA) they receive the funds monthly.

On this wave of check mailing The IRS and the Treasury Department disbursed nearly 2 million payments worth $ 3.4 billion, according to a statement today on the IRS website..

With this new figure, the IRS has attributed some 161 million payments, with a total value of more than $ 379 billion, since the agencies began the first money deposits under the third stimulus law on March 12.

The sixth batch of payments confirmed by the IRS on Thursday began processing, according to the agency, on Friday, April 16, with an official payment date of April 21.

With the official payment date, the office refers to the day on which the recipients can make use of the money deposited in their bank accounts.

At least three groups of Americans are receiving stimulus checks this week

The IRS listed at least three stocks that received or will receive payments in the next few days as part of the sixth batch:

Nearly 700,000 payments, worth more than $ 1.3 billion, were distributed to people for whom the IRS did not have information to issue an Economic Impact Payment but who recently filed a tax return. Additional payments (plus-up) for people who received payments based on their 2019 tax returns earlier this year, but are eligible for a new or higher payment as a result of later processed 2020 tax returns. This lot included nearly 700,000 of these “additional” payments, worth nearly $ 1.2 billion. Another 600,000 payments were directed to Social Security recipients and Supplemental Security Income recipients, including those with foreign addresses.

As part of the most recent batch processed by the IRS some 900,000 payments were deposited to bank accounts (with a total value of $ 1.5 billion), while almost 1.1 million payments were sent by paper checks with a total value of almost $ 1.8 thousand millions.

“The IRS will continue to make Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to individuals who qualify for ‘plus-up’ payments, ”the agency said in the press release.

